Home States Kerala

Contempt of court: Married couple directed to undertake 100 hours of social service

Based on the report submitted by the district administration, a division bench of the High Court directed the woman and her husband to carry out social work at palliative care centre at the hospital.

Published: 20th March 2019 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court Tuesday directed a woman and her husband to undertake 100 hours of social service at the palliative care centre of Ernakulam general hospital here in contempt of court case.

The court had found on Monday that the woman, Preetha Shaji, and her husband cannot be absolved from contempt charges for violating its directive that her house and property be handed over to the person who had won it in an auction held as per the verdict of the Debt Recovery Tribunal.

The court had directed the Ernakulam district administration to provide details of services which could be assigned to them.

Based on the report submitted by the district administration, a division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar, directed the woman and her husband to reach the palliative care centre at the hospital at 9.45 am and carry out social services till 4 pm.

Their punishment period will end when they complete 100 hours of social service. The court said contempt of court proceedings will be initiated against them, if they fail to undertake social service.

Preetha Shaji's legal battle to save her husband's house and land at Pathadipalam, near Edappally, from being auctioned had grabbed public attention.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Contempt of Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp