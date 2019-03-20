Home States Kerala

Exams in Kerala, Tamil Nadu central universities may force students to miss voting

Students are complaining about the complete disregard of their opinion despite requesting the authorities earlier.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

JEE exam

Students taking an examination (File | EPS)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite being first-time voters, many students of the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) and Central University of Kerala (CUK) will miss the upcoming Lok Sabha polls going to be held between April 11 to May 19 as their respective universities’ end-semester examination dates clash with that of the election dates.

Although Central universities have students from all states, the authorities just considered the poll dates of Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively but did not consider the fact that the universities have students from across the country. “Election will take place in many states on different dates. As far as the University is concerned, it has students from different states. We cannot have a single date, which is convenient for everyone. Our exams will commence on April 5 and will conclude on April 16. In Kerala, the election will be held only on April 23. We have decided these dates as per our academic calendar,” said  M Muralidharan Nambiar, Controller of Examinations, CUK.

On the other hand, the Central University of Tamil Nadu, which has a sizeable population of Malayali and Telugu students, have scheduled exams on April 11 and 23. Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will go to the polls on the respective days. Besides, AP will witness both Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections this time.

“We decided the end-semester examination dates in a meeting attended by all the heads of departments of our university,” said A Ragupathy, Controller of Examinations, CUTN.

Students are complaining about the complete disregard of their opinion despite requesting the authorities earlier. “We received an email from Controller of Examinations stating that the exams will commence on April 8. It came before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates. Many students have approached their respective HoDs and requested to exclude the poll dates of their states. Malayali students are one-third of the students at CUTN. Many students are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, none has considered our right to vote while finalising the exam dates,” said a student, CUTN on the condition of anonymity.

According to the Election Commission figures, over 1.5 crore new voters are going to cast their vote for the first time. These ‘young voters’ constitute 1.66 per cent of the total electors. Kerala has around 2,61,750 first-time voters whereas Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have 5.3 lakh and 6 lakh respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp