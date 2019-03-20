Home States Kerala

Kodiyeri approaches Election Commission against  K K Rema

Kodiyeri demanded that action should be taken against the RMP leader as the model code of conduct is in force.

CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has approached the Central Election Commission and State Chief Electoral Officer seeking action against RMP leader K K Rema for terming P Jayarajan, the LDF candidate at Vadakara, a murderer. Kodiyeri demanded that action should be taken against the RMP leader as the model code of conduct is in force.

“Jayarajan was made accused in two cases, deliberately designed, alleging conspiracy. So far the court has not found him guilty in any murder case. Therefore the statement by the RMP leader is insulting and is meant to mislead the voters,” Kodiyeri said.

He also demanded Rema should be prevented from making similar remarks.

