Mosque attack: Ansi Alibava’s family awaits her mortal remains

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Grieving family members and friends of Ansi Alibava, who was killed in the Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand the other day, are waiting for her mortal remains to be brought to the hometown.

Though they were told the body would be flown to Kodungalloor after official procedures are completed, they have not yet received an official communication on the exact date when it will arrive.

As per the information received from Ansi’s husband Abdul Nazar, the post-mortem procedure was completed on Tuesday. The body would be embalmed and sent to the hometown.

“Officers in New Zealand had promised us that they will send the mortal remains to an airport convenient to the family,” said a close relative. Ministers A C Moideen and K T Jaleel visited Ansi’s family on Tuesday and assured all help to bring the mortal remains as soon as possible.

Loan worry

As if the irreplaceable loss was not enough, the family is also staring at a dark future. They had invested all their expectations on Ansi and had taken Rs 36 lakh as loan for her studies. Ansi’s father died a year ago and a brother is still an under-graduate student.

Ansi took the loan dreaming a bright career in New Zealand after completing the Masters in Agribusiness Management.

“Nazar plans to continue there to make her dreams come true. His friends are also trying to crowdfund an amount to deal with the loan,” added the close relative.