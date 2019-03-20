Home States Kerala

Mosque attack: Ansi Alibava’s family awaits her mortal remains

Though they were told the body would be flown to Kodungalloor after official procedures are completed, they have not yet received an official communication on the exact date when it will arrive.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Ansi Alibava from Kodungallur in Thrissur. | (Twitter)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Grieving family members and friends of Ansi Alibava, who was killed in the Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand the other day, are waiting for her mortal remains to be brought to the hometown.

Though they were told the body would be flown to Kodungalloor after official procedures are completed, they have not yet received an official communication on the exact date when it will arrive.

As per the information received from Ansi’s husband Abdul Nazar, the post-mortem procedure was completed on Tuesday. The body would be embalmed and sent to the hometown.

“Officers in New Zealand had promised us that they will send the mortal remains to an airport convenient to the family,” said a close relative. Ministers A C Moideen and K T Jaleel visited Ansi’s family on Tuesday and assured all help to bring the mortal remains as soon as possible.

Loan worry

As if the irreplaceable loss was not enough, the family is also staring at a dark future. They had invested all their expectations on Ansi and had taken Rs 36 lakh as loan for her studies.  Ansi’s father died a year ago and a brother is still an under-graduate student.

Ansi took the loan dreaming a bright career in New Zealand after completing the Masters in Agribusiness Management.

“Nazar plans to continue there to make her dreams come true. His friends are also trying to crowdfund an amount to deal with the loan,” added the close relative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ansi Alibava New Zealand shooting Christchurch mosque attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp