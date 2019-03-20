Nair Service Society flays Kerala government over HS students’ exclusion from scholarship list

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Continuing its tirade against the LDF Government, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has slammed the Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities’ (Samunnathi) reported move to cut down its scholarship amount to students for the present financial year.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair flayed Samunnathi’s decision to exclude high school students from scholarship list and demanded the government to initiate urgent steps to ensure scholarships to students of all courses before March 31. “The government sanctioned `17 crore this year to provide scholarships to students from economically backward sections in forward communities. However, it took away 20 per cent of the amount in view of the flood havoc,” he said. Samunnathi has now revised its beneficiary list by excluding High School students following the dearth of funds, Nair said.

“Samunnathi’s act of excluding high school students while inviting application for scholarships and preparing the list is unjustifiable,” he said.