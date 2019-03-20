Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi urges PM Modi to clear arrears under MGNREGS

The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister’s immediate intervention to issue directives to the Union Ministry to release funds under the MGNREGS.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to issue the pending arrears to the state in connection with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

In his letter, Pinarayi pointed out that an amount of Rs 1,154 crore from last November is due from the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

The administrative cost of the scheme is also pending since last August, and it would come to Rs 86.87 crore.
After the 2018 floods, the scheme has been the only means of livelihood for rural families. Based on the state’s request, the Union Ministry had sanctioned additional 50 days’ of employment to seven affected districts and 6 partially affected districts. However, the non-payment has affected the smooth running of the scheme.

“The dues in this regard are causing hindrances since crucial expenditure like salary of technical staff is to be met from this amount,” he said. Pinarayi pointed out that the non-payment of wages to the poorest section of society aggravates their suffering and goes against the legislative intent of livelihood protection under the scheme.  

The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister’s immediate intervention to issue directives to the Union Ministry to release funds under the MGNREGS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. MGNREGS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp