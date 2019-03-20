Kerala CM Pinarayi urges PM Modi to clear arrears under MGNREGS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to issue the pending arrears to the state in connection with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

In his letter, Pinarayi pointed out that an amount of Rs 1,154 crore from last November is due from the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

The administrative cost of the scheme is also pending since last August, and it would come to Rs 86.87 crore.

After the 2018 floods, the scheme has been the only means of livelihood for rural families. Based on the state’s request, the Union Ministry had sanctioned additional 50 days’ of employment to seven affected districts and 6 partially affected districts. However, the non-payment has affected the smooth running of the scheme.

“The dues in this regard are causing hindrances since crucial expenditure like salary of technical staff is to be met from this amount,” he said. Pinarayi pointed out that the non-payment of wages to the poorest section of society aggravates their suffering and goes against the legislative intent of livelihood protection under the scheme.

The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister’s immediate intervention to issue directives to the Union Ministry to release funds under the MGNREGS.