Home States Kerala

Police chief to review Munambam case, Kerala tells HC

The court had flayed the police for not invoking the offence of human trafficking in the case.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that the state police chief would convene a meeting of the police officers associated with the investigation into the case relating to the human trafficking through the Munambam coast, on March 20 at Thiruvananthapuram. The meeting will discuss further steps to be taken in the case.

The court had flayed the police for not invoking the offence of human trafficking in the case. The government informed that Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (human trafficking) could be incorporated in the FIR only if these illegal emigrants were located and questioned.

The submission was made in response to the bail pleas of two accused in the case. The court posted the hearing of the case to Friday.

In a statement, the prosecution informed that despite the meticulous investigation and official communication with various Central and state agencies, the boat or the people who left the Munambam coast in the early hours of January 12, could not be located. Around 87 people, including women and children, were the occupants of the fishing boat. It could not be revealed so far whether these illegal emigrants were subject to any sort of coercion, exploitation and fraud.

The accused in the case were part of the gang led by Sreekanthan, who arranged the illegal emigration thorough the Arabian Sea on a fishing boat. The accused had collected `3 lakh from each passenger. The investigation conducted so far could not indicate that the passengers had been forced to join the venture. There was evidence to suggest the accused had violated the provisions of the Passport Act, Foreigner Act, Emigration Act and various provisions of the IPC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Munambam case Kerala HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp