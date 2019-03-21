Home States Kerala

10-day Sabarimala temple festival to conclude on Thursday

The 10-day annual festival of Lord Ayyappa temple here will conclude with the ‘arattu’ ceremony on Thursday.

Published: 21st March 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The 10-day annual festival of Lord Ayyappa temple here will conclude with the ‘arattu’ ceremony on Thursday. As part of the ceremony, the procession carrying the Lord Ayyappa’s ‘sreebali’ idol in a ‘thidambu’ on a caparisoned elephant will be taken out from Sannidhanam to Pampa at 8 am.
Thantri Kandararu Rajivaru will perform the ceremony at ‘arattu kadavu’ at 11 am on the Pampa’s banks opposite the Lord Ganapathi temple.

The ‘sreebali’ idol will then be kept at the ‘mandapam’ the Ganapathi temple for ‘darsan’ and ‘para’ offerings by devotees. At 4 pm, the ‘arattu’ return procession will leave Pampa and reach Sannidhanam at 6 pm, receiving hundreds of ‘para’ offerings along the five-km trekking path.

Once the return procession reaches Sannidhanam, the ‘sreebali’ idol will be taken inside the ‘sreekovil’ and ‘deeparadhana’ will be held at 6.30 pm. The temple will be closed at 10 pm after ‘athazha pooja’ and ‘harivarasanam’.

Meanwhile, the ‘pallivetta’ ritual was performed on Wednesday, the ninth day of the festival, at Saramkuthi at 10 pm. The procession carrying the ‘sreebali’ idol was taken out from Sannidhanam at 9 pm and reached Saramkuthi at 9.30 pm, where the ‘pallivetta’ ceremony was then performed by a senior member of a traditional family belonging to Ranni-Perunad. The ‘pallivetta’ return procession reached Sannidhanam at 11 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp