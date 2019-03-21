CEO seeks report on ‘code violation’ by BJP, Shashi Tharoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has initiated proceedings, including seeking reports from the officials, after BJP leadership and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor filed complaints against each other for alleged violation of model code of conduct.

The BJP the other day filed complaints against Congress candidate in Thiruvannathapuram Shashi Tharoor for alleged violation of code of conduct in connection with posters with cover picture of his book Why I Am A Hindu. In another development, Tharoor also filed a complaint against the saffron party and the Sabarimala Karma Samithi before the CEO.

The issue relating to Tharoor’s book has come to his attention and report has been sought, said CEO Teeka Ram Meena. “Based on the complaint, a report has been sought from the police officers and the Returning Officer. If there are any violations of model code of conduct necessary steps will be taken,” Teeka Ram Meena told Express.

The BJP filed a complaint before the Election Commission against Shashi Tharoor the other day for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

In its complaint, the BJP Thiruvananthapuram district leadership referred to the a poster used for Tharoor’s poll campaign with a cover picture of his book Why I Am A Hindu. The saffron party had alleged that the poster was deliberately used to appease religious votes.

Meanwhile, Tharoor has filed a complaint against the BJP and the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, allegeing ‘malicious attempts’ by the saffron party to woo religious sentiments. He referred to a leaflet by the Karma Samithi that has ben distributed to houses in the city.

Tharoor said many people in the state capital have found the fliers on the doorsteps of their homes.

The fliers have a letter by Prime Minister Modi and an appeal by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, both appealing to the voters. The complaint said the filers directly appeal to the religious sentiments of the worshippers of Lord Ayyappa.

“It misrepresents and distorts the position and image of the Indian National Congress,” he said, adding that the fliers by the Karma Samithi attributes false statements to his name. Tharoor said the publication and distribution of fliers is in gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the directives of the Election Commission.

