Chief Electoral Officer’s eagle eye on money, muscle power in Kerala as Rs 5 crore seized

KOCHI: The authorities have seized `5 crore worth cash in Kerala as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) will leave no stone unturned to ensure the strict enforcement of the election expenditure by political parties. CEO Teeka Ram Meenasaid: “Kerala is an expenditure-sensitive state as far as the elections are concerned. Despite this, we have been able to seize `5 crore cash in the state,”

He told journalists here on Wednesday that the state, compared to north Indian states like Bihar or Uttar Pradesh, showed healthier trend in terms of the cash flow. The EC will be tough on the use of both money and muscle power, Meena said. “The IT department can register a case if cash worth `10 lakh is seized,” he said, adding that there is a three-tier surveillance system comprising the deputy and assistant commissioners, 150 sales tax squads, besides the excise and police departments to curb the use of money and muscle power.

During the 2014 LS polls, 905 companies of central force were used. “This time, we have asked for higher numbers, but we got approvals for 750 companies,” he said, adding 149 companies have already been deployed, out of which 35 are CISF. Meena said Kozhikode, Kannur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts face threats from Left-extremist organisations. “We need more forces for deployment in these areas,” he said.

Green Protocol

The EC will be strict on enforcing the green protocol, as per the direction of the Kerala High Court, Meena said. The use of PVC materials, plastic, flex boards, etc. will be completely prohibited during the campaign process. “We are getting compliance reports from the District Collectors on a daily basis,” he said, adding a total of 7,000 flex boards and posters have been removed from Ernakulam. In Thrissur district, on Tuesday alone 31,000 posters, flags, wall writings, etc. were removed for not adhering to the green protocol, he said.

He said Kerala will have 24,970 polling stations. District Collectors have been asked to provide all the basic facilities including toilets, drinking water, a separate shed for women, and a help desk for transgender people.