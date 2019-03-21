Congress can’t take the high moral ground against me:  P Jayarajan

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

The ‘people’s court’ will give a fitting response to the personal attacks unleashed by political opponents on me, says CPM strongman from Kannur P Jayarajan. In a chat with Express’ Chief Reporter Sovi

Vidyadharan, Jayarajan, who is the LDF candidate from the Vadakara seat referred to the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) as a ‘caged parrot’ of KPCC chief Mullapally Ramachandran. He forecast the RMPI’s political demise in the LS poll aftermath.

Q: You are re-entering electoral politics after a gap. What are the circumstances that led to your decision to enter the fray?

A: The CPM draws up its candidate list in a unique and systematic manner. It’s the party state committee which decides who are the best candidates in the 16 constituencies. As a worker, the party asked me to contest from Vadakara. As a disciplined cadre, I accepted it. Whether indeed I should continue to work in the organisation or pursue parliamentary politics is for the party to decide.

Q: Vadakara is regarded as a CPM citadel. However, it is the Congress which triumphed here in the last two LS polls. Against this backdrop, how highly do you rate your chances in Vadakara in the coming elections?

A: This time, the LDF is heading to the polls in a pretty upbeat frame of mind. While the voters who traditionally back the CPM-led combine are indeed with us, we are also banking on the support of new allies such as the Loktantrik Janata Dal(LJD), Indian National League and Janathipathya Kerala Congress. Besides, the LDF Government, which has completed 1,000 days in office, is riding high on the back of democratic and secular section’s goodwill . All these factors will inspire more and more people to rally behind the LDF.

Q: Your name figures in the CBI chargesheet in Ariyil Shukoor murder case. Your name has also figured as an accused in other cases ?

A: My name figures in many cases. But have I ever been found guilty by a court of law? Do you remember Pinarayi Vijayan’s rival in Dharmadam during the 2016 Assembly election? The Congress candidate was a person, who was not merely an accused but also convicted for the murder of a CPM worker. So, the Congress cannot take the high moral ground against me.

Q: The RMPI founded by T P Chandrasekharan is indeed expected to play a key role in UDF’s electoral fortunes in Vadakara. How significant is the RMPI factor this time around?

A: The RMPI has followed the strategy of transferring their votes to the UDF. In reality, the party is a caged parrot of Mullapally Ramachandran. Till now, the RMPI had been maintaining that they accept the CPM’s established programme. Then how come they adopted the shameful stance of declaring unconditional support to a Congress candidate? Naturally, it means the RMPI has done a U-turn from the very factors that led to its formation. This will prompt a rethink among the party’s supporters.

Q: The Congress finally announced K Muraleedharan as its candidate in Vadakara. How do you view his candidature ? Also, the Muslim League reportedly wants to ensure your defeat at any cost?

A: I don’t see the election as a clash of personalities but a clash of ideologies. The Congress, he represents, echoes the RSS and BJP in many places. He is also the representative of a party that adopts a soft stance towards communal elements. Besides, no matter how much Congress ally Muslim League tries to misguide its workers, the Muslim community will realise their actual intentions and thwart the moves.

Q: K K Rema of RMPI says if you win, it will lead to more RMPI cadre and political rivals being targeted?

A: I am not an overnight phenomenon. I have the experience of the past 45 years in the political sphere. In between, I was put in charge of organisational matters. I also represented Koothuparamba in the Assembly for a decade. Now the party has asked me to contest the Lok Sabha polls. With polls barely weeks away, you can’t expect political adversaries to say sweet things about me. No matter how fierce the slander, the voters here are not going to believe it.

Q: The UDF openly calls you a symbol of murder politics and they are all set to use this as a major campaign tool. How will you counter this?

A: The RSS is behind the propaganda against me. Now, Congress has usurped their slogan. One shouldn’t forget I was brutally attacked in front of my family in 1999. The RSS tried to hack me to death saying I was behind all political violence and needed to be eliminated. Ultimately, the people’s court will defeat such attempts by rivals.