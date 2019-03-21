Home States Kerala

DGP reportedly submits proposal to hire chopper for Kerala

The DGP has reportedly submitted a proposal to hire a permanent chopper for the requirements of the state.

Published: 21st March 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

File image of a chopper used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The DGP has reportedly submitted a proposal to hire a permanent chopper for the requirements of the state. However, the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday is yet to take a call on this matter. A meeting to be chaired by the Chief Secretary will check various aspects of the matter, including the money to be given as rent and it will take a decision based on the meeting.    

Moratorium

The Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday reportedly asked the Chief Secretary why the government orders based on the Cabinet decisions on March 5 were not issued within 48 hours of the Cabinet meeting. According to sources, the Cabinet decision of extending the moratorium on all loans taken by flood victims by two more months along with a slew of debt relief measures announced by the Cabinet were supposed to be issued as orders by a few departments, including agriculture and revenue.

It is the duty of the Chief Secretary to ensure all the relevant orders are by issued departments concerned based on the Cabinet decision within 48 hours. Though the Agriculture Department issued orders based on the decision, many critical orders were not issued by other departments before the elections were announced by the Election Commission on March 10. Soon after the elections were announced, the model code of conduct came into effect.

Kerala chopper

