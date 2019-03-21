Home States Kerala

Don’t bring God into campaigning, Kerala CEO tells parties, candidates

Teeka Ram Meena said 1,200 polling booths in the state were in regions having local issues and tensions.

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena at a VVPAT familiarisation programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

THRISSUR: State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena on Wednesday said no political party or candidate will be allowed to campaign in the elections seeking “votes in the name of God.”

Meena was speaking to reporters here after flagging off the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) vehicle rally. He said 1,200 polling booths in the state were in regions having local issues and tensions.

“Kannur district has the most number of vulnerable polling booths in the state. The deployment of 100 companies of paramilitary forces in the state has been sought to deal with any law and order situation,” Meena said. He also shared state’s voters statistics. As of January, the state has 2.54 crore voters of who 1.31 crore are women.

“For the first time in the state’s history, 110 members of the transgender community have been registered in the voters list,” Meena said.

“Malappuram has the highest number of young voters while Thrissur comes second. The state has 2.61 lakh first-time voters,” he said. Voters can get their names added to the voters list till March 25. Meena appreciated the district administration for its work towards implementing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and anti-defacement norms. He said use of government vehicles and guest houses for election campaigns contributed to MCC violation. District Collector T V Anupama, city police commissioner Yathish Chandra G H, assistant collector Prem Krishna S and others were present at the briefing.

