Draft Rebuild Kerala Development Plan reviewed

The execution of Kerala rebuilding projects should begin from next fiscal year, and detailed studies have to be held in the required fields.

Published: 21st March 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Advisory committee meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday reviewed the draft Rebuild Kerala Development Plan earlier approved by the high-level empowered committee on March 5.

The execution of Kerala rebuilding projects should begin from next fiscal year, and detailed studies have to be held in the required fields. Disaster resilient and eco-friendly projects and projects that ensure social justice have to be focused on, the Chief Minister said.

The rebuilding would be carried out making use of the expertise from various departments here and abroad and incorporating the suggestions of international agencies.

The projects will be implemented in a time-bound manner, and the committee should take initiatives to garner the active support of the global Malayali diaspora, the Chief Minister said in the meeting.

Rebuild Kerala Initiative Chief Executive V Venu presented the draft development plan. The meeting was the third meeting of the advisory committee.

Rebuild kerala Pinarayi Vijayan draft Rebuild Kerala Development Plan

