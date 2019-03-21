Chalakudy Parliament constituency LDF candidate Innocent visits Vellappally at home

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Chalakudy Parliament constituency LDF candidate Innocent visited SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan at his residence at Kanichukulangara near here on Wednesday.

Innocent, along with other party leaders, spent more than 20 minutes at his home. After the meet, Innocent said the meet was to seek the support of SNDP in the constituency. “I will not go to the NSS headquarters seeking support, though I will approach its leadership in the constituency. The contest in the constituency is not an easy one,” he told reporters after the visit.

UDF neglected Ezhava community: Vellappally

Vellappally said the UDF neglected the Ezhava community in seat sharing. “Only a single member from the community was opted by the UDF, though the minority communities bargained for their share and got seats. The Congress deceived Shanimol by offering her the Alappuzha seat. Shanimol can easily win if she contest from Wayanad,” Vellappally said. “I cannot say whether Thushar will win in Thrissur. He should resign from the post of SNDP Yogam vice-president before submitting his nomination,” Vellappally said. He moved back from his earlier statement that he would go to Kashi and tonsure his head if LDF candidate A M Ariff loses in Alappuzha. “I said it as a joke, my head is already bald,” he said.