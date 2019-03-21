Police, Excise Departments to hold joint anti-drug raids in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Instances of drug-fueled crimes being reported from the state have prompted the authorities to take corrective measures.In a step in this direction, the Police and Excise Departments will conduct joint anti-narcotics raids at railway stations, bus stands and in tourist buses on a daily basis to seize narcotic products.

The decision to conduct joint raids was taken at a high-level meeting of police officers chaired by state police chief Loknath Behera. Strict action, including slapping of non-bailable offences under the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act, will be taken against those selling drugs near educational institutions.

Deputy Excise Commissioners will meet district police chiefs every week for sharing information. All district police chiefs have been asked to form action plans to examine crimes being committed under the influence of drugs and to provide rehabilitation to drug addicts. Every week, the Narcotics Cell DySp of a district will meet the Deputy Excise Commissioner to plan future actions.

A civil police officer will also accompany the Excise officer during the latter’s school visits. Excise officers have identified 3,000 schools in the state for visits. The police will actively participate in the anti-drug campaigns of the Excise Department. Reducing the availability of drugs, reducing needs by giving counselling and rehabilitating addicts and booking criminals are among the components of the multi-pronged strategy.

Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh, ADGP S Aananthakrishnan and IG P Vijayan attended the meeting.

Offenders beware