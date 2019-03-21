Home States Kerala

Science camp for Class XI students at IIT Palakkad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indian Institute of Technology, Palakkad, is conducting a residential science camp in memory of Late Prof  M C Valsakumar, former professor of Physics and Dean, student affairs at IIT Palakkad.

The Institute will select 30 students from schools across Kerala and from Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu to instil a spirit of enquiry and critical thinking, and love for science and mathematics in students.
The camp would also provide a platform for interactions between students and researchers at IIT Palakkad.
There will be interactive sessions on various topics in science, engineering and mathematics, and several hands-on sessions in labs where scientific concepts will be introduced through experiments. The ten-day camp will start on May 15. Food and accommodation will be provided in the IIT hostels inside the campus.

Application

Applicants should be Class XI (Eleven) science students. The application is to be submitted online over https://iitpkd.ac.in/science-quest-2019 with scanned copies of a bonafide certificate from the principal and the 10th standard mark list.

The application and certificate format can be downloaded from the same link.

Selection will be by tenth standard marks in sciences and mathematics and, an evaluation of the answers to the questions in the application form.

The last date for receipt of applications is April 3, 2019.  For details, mail to  sciencequest@iitpkd.ac.in

