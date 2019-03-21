BDJS state president Thushar Vellappally to contest from Thrissur

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Public Service Commission chairman K S Radhakrishnan, who joined the BJP recently, will contest from Alappuzha.

BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan will contest from Chalakudy, while BDJS state president Thushar Vellappally will be the candidate for Thrissur Lok Sabha seat. BJP state secretary and Palakkad municipal vice-chairman C Krishnakumar will be the party candidate for Palakkad constituency, while BDJS state general secretary T V Babu will contest from Alathur. ABVP former state president and senior leader of the BJP, C Unnikrishnan, will contest from Malappuram, while Mahila Morcha state president V T Rema will be the candidate from Ponnani.

Yuva Morcha state president Prakash Babu will be the candidate for Kozhikode, while BJP state secretary V K Sajeevan will contest from Vadakara. Pyli V of BDJS will contest from Kozhikode and in Kannur, former BJP state president C K Padmanabhan will be the candidate.