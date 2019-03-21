Home States Kerala

Tiruvalla girl set ablaze by lover dies

The 19-year-old girl who was set ablaze by a youth at Tiruvalla a week ago succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 19-year-old girl who was set ablaze by a youth at Tiruvalla a week ago succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital here on Wednesday.Kavitha Vijayakumar, a student at Tata Institute of Medical Sciences, had been undergoing treatment with over 52 per cent burns. However, her condition worsened on Wednesday evening and she died, said the hospital authorities.She had been on ventilator support after she was admitted to the hospital on March 12.

Kavitha Vijayakumar

“Her condition turned worse this (Wednesday) evening.  Since her organs too suffered burns, it was difficult to save her life,” said the hospital authorities.It was on March 11 that Ajin Reji Mathew, a resident of Kumbanad in Pathanamthitta district, claimed to be her lover, poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

The 20-year-old youth also stabbed the girl using a sharp weapon after she allegedly rejected his proposal.The body will be handed over to the police for autopsy. “ We have shifted the body to the mortuary. We will hand it over to the police on Thursday morning,” said the hospital authorities.

