United Nurses Association forms higher council to hear complaints

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The United Nurses Association (UNA) has set up a higher council for members to raise their objections with the use of association fund and for an independent organisational-level investigation on the alleged financial misappropriation.

The council was set up after allegations were raised against various members of the association, including president Jasmin Sha. In a meeting held on Wednesday, the association also publicised their income and expenditure of the past years.

“All bills and files were presented and passed in the meeting. Anyone with any objections can now approach the council. KGMOA’s allegations were also discussed in the meeting. They alleged we had bought the votes in the recent elections which is not true. We are also deliberating the probability of collecting money given to members when they needed help. If anyone undeserving received money from us, we will collect it back,” said Sha.

The council members are UNA All India secretary Sudeep M B, International Coordinator Noufal L M, United Nursing Faculty Association president Vipin Sebastian Babu, state vice-president Rashmi Parameshwaran and secretariat member Jinu Joseph.

UNA to publish account details for social audit

Thrissur: UNA on Wednesday decided to publish its account details on the portal for social audit in the wake of allegations of fund misappropriation. UNA vice-president Sibi Mukesh had filed a police complaint against UNA president Jasmin Sha alleging financial fraud of around `3 crore.