Home States Kerala

United Nurses Association forms higher council to hear complaints

The council was set up after allegations were raised against various members of the association, including president Jasmin Sha.

Published: 21st March 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The United Nurses Association (UNA) has set up a higher council for members to raise their objections with the use of association fund and for an independent organisational-level investigation on the alleged financial misappropriation.

The council was set up after allegations were raised against various members of the association, including president Jasmin Sha. In a meeting held on Wednesday, the association also publicised their income and expenditure of the past years.

“All bills and files were presented and passed in the meeting. Anyone with any objections can now approach the council. KGMOA’s allegations were also discussed in the meeting. They alleged we had bought the votes in the recent elections which is not true. We are also deliberating the probability of collecting money given to members when they needed help. If anyone undeserving received money from us, we will collect it back,” said Sha.

The council members are UNA All India secretary Sudeep M B, International Coordinator Noufal L M, United Nursing Faculty Association president Vipin Sebastian Babu, state vice-president Rashmi Parameshwaran and secretariat member Jinu Joseph.

UNA to publish account details for social audit

Thrissur: UNA on Wednesday decided to publish its account details on the portal  for social audit in the wake of allegations of fund misappropriation. UNA vice-president Sibi Mukesh had filed a police complaint against UNA president Jasmin Sha alleging financial fraud of around `3 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United Nurses Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp