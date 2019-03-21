Home States Kerala

World Forest Day: Kurian’s artificial forest finds place in book of records

N K Kurian

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: For nature lovers, it is nothing but a wonder, as a vast variety of flora, right from ‘Kattupoovarasu’ (Rhododendron arboreum), which grows in below five degree Celsius to date palm that usually flourishes in around 45 to 50 degree Celsius, is being developed on a single stretch of land having comparatively high atmospheric temperature. N K Kurian’s man-made forest, Mango Meadows, at Ayamkudi near Kallara, is a subject for research for environmental experts.

Yielding results from more than 15 years of hard work, Kurian’s agriculture theme park has now found place in URF World records and Limca Book of Records, for developing the maximum number of agriculture and horticulture species in a minimum area of 30 acres.

The certificate issued by Limca Book of Records notes the first man-made agriculture theme park has 4800 species of plants, 700 trees, 900 flowering plants, with saplings and seeds collected from 15 countries. “Diverse agriculture and horticulture species have been showcased, including commercial crops like oilseeds, as well as stimulants and aromatic medicinal plants. Even species like cardamom, usually found at higher altitudes, are grown here,” it states.

As per the certificate issued by URF Records, the park has more than 1950 species of medicinal plants. It notes that Kurian has converted the farmland into a nature park without losing the charm and spirit of nature. “What I tried was to build up a replica of rich bio-diversity of our state. All one can see here is the result of my hard work of the past 15 years. I also travelled to more than 15 countries to collect varieties of plants and trees,” Kurian told reporters on Wednesday.

