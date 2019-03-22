Sexual abuse at party office: Charges politically motivated, says CPM

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The CPM on Thursday said the allegations against the party in connection with a girl giving birth to a child and abandoning it under the Mankara police station limits was politically motivated.

CPM area secretary K B Subash, district committee members P A Ummer, M R Murali, S Krishnadas and DYFI district secretary K Premkumar told journalists that the CPM Cherpulassery area committee office functions from 8 am to 10 pm. Hundreds of people connected with the party and its affiliate organisations arrive at the office everyday.

They said the accused youth had no connection with the CPM or its affiliate organisations. The media which reported the allegations should be able to prove that the youth was connected to any of the organisations of the party. The CPM said the truth behind the incident should be brought out and the victim provided justice. The accused should be punished as per the law.

By dragging the name of the CPM, it is clear that the incident is being used for political gains. The campaign is aimed at maligning the image of the CPM and the LDF.The CPM leaders said the issue of the college magazine mentioned in the case was not factual. The work on the college magazine of 2017-18 was completed in May and published.

Then how come in June the youth and the girl had come to the party office in connection with the magazine, they asked. The girl is not a member of the magazine committee or in the group which worked for it while the youth was not connected to the party. They, however, admitted that the girl, during her college days, had associated with the SFI and her family members were party sympathisers.