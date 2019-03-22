Migrant labourers working in Kerala vote for home

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the rising election fever, migrant labourers, who constitute a major part of the workforce here, is gearing up to head back to their homes to cast their votes. Though Section 20 of the Representation of the People (RP) Act allows people to register as a voter in any constituency where he or she is an 'ordinarily resident', the majority of the migrant force is unaware of the Act or are not interested in registering under a new constituency.

This is probably why, a large number of migrant labourers including those in the construction, hospitality and street food sector, leave for their homes every election. Under the Act, a person who migrates to another constituency, need only fill up a voter enrolment form and get their names deleted from the old list. Some migrant workers have already booked tickets to cast their votes. Twenty-two-year-old Forij from Assam makes it a point to vote every time. "I arrived in Kerala three years ago. Till then I used to work in Mumbai. I believe in the election system as it is the only way and opportunity for people to raise their voices,” he said.Forij is also of the opinion that everyone should vote but not under compulsion.

He says, in Assam, everyone casts their votes. "There, no one refrains from voting also because you are under the scrutiny of the political parties. If they find you denied the opportunity and did not vote, they will torture and humiliate you. Once in our village, a man refused to vote. He had to face the consequences and his name was name was cut off from the voter's list,” he said.

Forij along with his seven friends will be leaving to Assam on April 17 to cast their votes.Unlike elections in Kerala, the migrant workers say in states like Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, the elections are louder and people celebrate it as a festival.

Mohammad Ohidul Aslam from Assam who has been working in Kerala for five years says this is his first vote. "The elections in our state are very different from Kerala. Here, I see that many youngsters refrain from voting. In our home states, everyone believes in elections,” he said.

The younger generation of migrant labourers said they want leaders who keep their promise and ensure development and are not interested in politicians who fail to deliver. “I am going home this April but not exclusively for voting. I feel elections are an opportunity for politicians to just make big promises though they fail to implement it," said a youth from Uttar Pradesh.