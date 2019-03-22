Steps taken to bring back body of Rafeeq from Saudi Arabia 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NoRKa-Roots authorities on Thursday informed they have begun steps to bring the body of 28-year-old Rafeeq, who died of a heart attack in Saudi Arabia last month, to the state. In an embarrassing mix-up, the body of Rafeeq was mistakenly taken to Sri Lanka and the body of a woman, believed to be a Sri Lankan national, was brought here the other day.

According to authorities here, both the corpses were brought to Jeddah in the same flight of Gulf Air.

Later, one body was taken to Colombo and the other to Kochi by a Saudi airline flight. The mix-up came to the notice of Rafeeq’s in-laws when the casket was opened at Konni for performing the last rites.

Later, the body of the Sri Lankan woman was shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital and arrangements were made to send it back. The NoRKa-Roots officials have been in touch with the Indian embassy officials in Saudi and Saudi airlines officials. Rafeeq passed away on February 28 in Saudi Arabia.