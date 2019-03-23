Home States Kerala

Congress workers' murder: CPM brass may receive Crime Branch clean chit

According to police sources, the Crime Branch is inclined to give a clean chit to the leadership of the CPM, though those arrested were supporters and a member of the party.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The Crime Branch’s preliminary investigation has apparently concluded that the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kalliyot was because of personal enmity, and there is no evidence of any CPM leaders’ involvement in the crime. The finding was roundly panned by the Congress.

The Crime Branch team found that the murder of Sarath Lal, 24, and Kripesh, 19, of Kalliyot was a result of personal enmity and the preliminary investigation could not identify the role of any CPM leaders in the murders.

The police have arrested nine persons, including CPM’s Periya local committee member A Peethambaran, in connection with the case. He has since been expelled from the party.

Police said Peethambharan and Sarath Lal had clashed earlier, and the Youth Congress worker had allegedly assaulted him. In order to avenge the assault, Peethambaran planned the murder a few local youths, it said. Sarath Lal was the target of the assailants, but Kripesh was at the “wrong place at the wrong time,” said an officer.

The Crime Branch’s apparent conclusion mirrored the findings of the local police, which made the first seven arrests, including Peethambaran’s.   

The family, however, had expressed unhappiness over the course of the investigation and have moved the Kerala High Court demanding CBI investigation.

According to them, there are many aspects related to the conspiracy that have not been probed by the police, and the real conspirators are still at large.

Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran told reporters in Kasargod the Crime Branch was sabotaging the case. “Two youths, who were looking forward to a bright future, were brutally hacked to death because of their political affiliation. The Crime Branch is reducing the murders to a crime of personal enmity. It is totally unacceptable,” he said. 

