Kerala Administrative Tribunal posting: High Court dismisses Senkumar plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed former DGP T P Senkumar’s petition seeking a directive to the Centre to resubmit the file - kept in abeyance - recommending his appointment as a member of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal so as to obtain sanction from the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Senkumar submitted his name had been recommended by the state and had been placed before the Chief Justice of India. However, on the grounds that there are pending cases against the petitioner, the proposal was not accepted. He approached the court in the light of quashing of the proceedings pending against him.

The state government informed the court that Senkumar was a respondent in a civil suit filed by former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan seeking `1 crore compensation from police officers in the espionage case. Since the CJI had specifically directed the resubmission after the final outcome in the cases, the petitioner cannot contend that the recommendation is liable to be resubmitted at any point before the final outcome in the suit.