Kerala: Protests gain strength as Oachira kidnapped girl remains elusive

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Over five days on since the abduction of a 14-year-old girl from Oachira, the police on Friday were unable to track down the victim or the key accused Muhammed Roshan despite rounding up three fellow accused in the case. A lookout notice has been issued against Roshan, though.

“Two teams have been formed to track down the victim and her abductor. One of them is in Bengaluru while the other is in Rajasthan from where the victim hails.” said an investigating officer.

According to him, Roshan and the victim went by train from Ernakulam to Bengaluru , but apparently alighted before reaching the final destination.

He said it is proving difficult to locate the victim since the accused had switched off his mobile after the realising the police are in hot pursuit.

Barely 24 hours after leaders of various political parties made a beeline for the victim’s house, vowing support to the family, Kollam DCC president Bindu Krishna on Friday staged a 24-hour long hunger strike in front of the house demanding arrest of main accused.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who inaugurated the strike, also called on the victim’s kin.