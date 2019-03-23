Home States Kerala

Kerala: Protests gain strength as Oachira kidnapped girl remains elusive

He said it is proving difficult to locate the victim since the accused had switched off his mobile after the realising the police are in hot pursuit.

Published: 23rd March 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Over five days on since the abduction of a 14-year-old girl from Oachira, the police on Friday were unable to track down the victim or the key accused Muhammed Roshan despite rounding up three fellow accused in the case. A lookout notice has been issued against Roshan, though.

“Two teams have been formed to track down the victim and her abductor. One of them is in Bengaluru while the other is in Rajasthan from where the victim hails.” said an investigating officer.  

According to him, Roshan and the victim went by train from Ernakulam to Bengaluru , but apparently alighted before reaching the final destination.

He said it is proving difficult to locate the victim since the accused had switched off his mobile after the realising the police are in hot pursuit.

Barely 24 hours after leaders of various political parties made a beeline for the victim’s house, vowing support to the family, Kollam DCC president Bindu Krishna on Friday staged a 24-hour long hunger strike in front of the house demanding  arrest of main accused.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who inaugurated the strike, also called on the victim’s kin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthani girl kidnapped Muhammed Roshan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp