Home States Kerala

Kerala’s engineering graduates aren’t that bad

A national-level study has found Kerala engineers fare slightly above the national average.

Published: 23rd March 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Contrary to recent reports in which employers were heard expressing doubts on the competence of engineering graduates from Kerala, a national-level study has found they fare slightly above the national average.

The study by the National Project Implementation Unit (NPIU), a unit of the Union HRD Ministry (MHRD), said graduates from the state have better command over English, arithmetic and logical reasoning. “All students who appeared for the NPIU test scored good marks, thus putting us above the national average,” said Cusat School of Engineering principal M P Sasidharan.

“If asked whether 74 per cent employability is a good score, I would say compared to other colleges, barring the IITs, we’ve done well. Our aim is to achieve cent per cent employability which is a daunting task,” he said. Sasidharan pointed out lack of aptitude and a strong base in mathematics as two big issues. “The students score marks in the exams, but when it comes to applying those equations and theorems in real time, they falter,” he said.

“A lack of soft skills becomes the students’ undoing when they’re asked to come up with ideas during campus interviews,” said Sasidharan.

Cusat, he said, is planning to revise its syllabus in order to increase employability. “We’ve to change the things we teach according to changing times. We do change our syllabus every four years,” he added.

Muralidhar P, CEO, Era Foundation, a non-profit organisation for education, said three factors --- poor input quality, lack of practical knowledge and zero soft skills --- affect the engineering graduates’ employability.

“What’s expected of an engineer? Like a medical graduate or chartered accountant student, they too have to come out of their colleges ready to take up jobs. But they’re not able to do that,” said Muralidhar.
“Hands-on experience goes a long way in making a graduate ready for the job he has studied for. An MBBS graduate or CA has to undergo house surgeoncy and apprenticeship respectively if he/she has to pass out. Such a step doesn’t exist in the case of engineering graduates. NITs, IITs and other well-established institutes send their students for an internship at companies for a month or so. But those at lower-ranked colleges never get such an opportunity,” he said.

“WIPRO, TCS and Infosys have programmes under which the companies select candidates from IT colleges and train them for a period of six months before actually selecting them for jobs. This is the period during which most graduates actually learn how to apply what they’ve learnt,” he said.

At a glance

● The study by the National Project Implementation Unit says graduates from the state have better command over English, arithmetic and logical reasoning
● All students who appeared for the NPIU test scored good marks, putting state above nat’l average
● Lack of aptitude and a strong base in mathematics as two big issues

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
kerala engineers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp