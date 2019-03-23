Home States Kerala

Police come under Kerala HC fire over Munambam human trafficking

Expressing concern over the shoddy probe in the Munambam human trafficking case, the Kerala High Court on Friday observed the probe conducted by the state police was pathetic and shabby.

Published: 23rd March 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Human trafficking

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the shoddy probe in the Munambam human trafficking case, the Kerala High Court on Friday observed the probe conducted by the state police was pathetic and shabby.When the bail plea of two accused - Ravi of South Delhi and Anil Kumar of Venganoor- came up for hearing, Justice B Sudheendra Kumar observed that prima facie there was material to show the case was of 'human trafficking'.

Though the Special Investigation Team maintained there was no material to invoke offence under Section 370 (human trafficking) of the IPC, the court differed. "It's clear the accused person collected money from the victim and the relatives were not permitted to keep the mobile numbers of the person, who left from Munambam. What prevented the police from invoking Section 370?" the court asked.

The police have found that majority of the people who left in the boat were from Madangir, New Delhi and were Tamil settlers. Some of them were born in Sri Lanka. The court orally observed the human trafficking case is a mysterious one as it can be for harvesting human organs, waging war against the nation, or for using them to gather official secrets of the country. As the security of the nation is at stake, there is a need to conduct a comprehensive investigation into all aspects.

The countries involved will not take the case seriously, if sections related to human trafficking is not invoked, HC said. The police said there are 87 people on board the fishing boat. It has not yet been revealed whether they were subjected to any sort of coercion, exploitation and fraud.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Munambam human trafficking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp