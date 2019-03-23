Home States Kerala

Sexual abuse case: Victim deposes before Palakkad magistrate

The girl who had alleged she was sexually abused at the CPM area committee office in Cherpulassery deposed in private before the Palakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate.

Published: 23rd March 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The girl who had alleged she was sexually abused at the CPM area committee office in Cherpulassery deposed in private before the Palakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate. She gave a Section 164 statement to the Magistrate on the reasons behind her abandoning of her infant after birth.

The suspected accused Thattarathodi Prakashan, 27, is reported to be in the custody of the Cherpulassery police for the past two days. However, the police are yet to officially record his arrest. The police will arrest the youth based on the statement given by the girl to the Magistrate and on investigating the facts of the case.The police reiterated the fact the youth had no connection with the CPM in any manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual abuse case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp