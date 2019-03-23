Sexual abuse case: Victim deposes before Palakkad magistrate

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The girl who had alleged she was sexually abused at the CPM area committee office in Cherpulassery deposed in private before the Palakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate. She gave a Section 164 statement to the Magistrate on the reasons behind her abandoning of her infant after birth.

The suspected accused Thattarathodi Prakashan, 27, is reported to be in the custody of the Cherpulassery police for the past two days. However, the police are yet to officially record his arrest. The police will arrest the youth based on the statement given by the girl to the Magistrate and on investigating the facts of the case.The police reiterated the fact the youth had no connection with the CPM in any manner.