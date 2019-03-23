Home States Kerala

Tit-for-tat poll campaign reaches fever pitch in Kerala

As the battle lines are drawn with the announcement of a majority of candidates, the initial war has begun with candidates escalating the tit-for-tat campaigns.

Published: 23rd March 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

elections, election campaigning

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the battle lines are drawn with the announcement of a majority of candidates, the initial war has begun with candidates escalating the tit-for-tat campaigns. In the first round, BJP candidate from Ernakulam constituency and Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam fired the fresh salvo saying though the administrative capital is Thiruvananthapuram, the real capital of Kerala is Ernakulam. And the voters from Ernakulam are very wise and skilled people, he said.

In reply to his remarks, Shashi Tharoor, who is contesting from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, retorted “To curry favour with voters in a seat where he is going to come third, he has insulted the state capital and the intelligence & capabilities of its residents. We are #ProudOfThiruvananthapuram & decry any attempt to disparage it. #PoMoneAlphons!, he tweeted.

‘No bypoll needed in Vattiyoorkavu’

In another incident, Kummanam Rajasekharan who is contesting from Thiruvananthapuram in the BJP ticket said there is no chance for a byelection in the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency. The bypoll necessitates only if K Muraleedharan MLA wins from Vadakara parliament constituency. There is no chance for such a victory for Murali. . He said the CPM which cross voted in the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency to defeat the BJP candidate in the last Assembly elections has no moral right to say the BJP will cross vote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp