Tit-for-tat poll campaign reaches fever pitch in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the battle lines are drawn with the announcement of a majority of candidates, the initial war has begun with candidates escalating the tit-for-tat campaigns. In the first round, BJP candidate from Ernakulam constituency and Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam fired the fresh salvo saying though the administrative capital is Thiruvananthapuram, the real capital of Kerala is Ernakulam. And the voters from Ernakulam are very wise and skilled people, he said.

In reply to his remarks, Shashi Tharoor, who is contesting from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, retorted “To curry favour with voters in a seat where he is going to come third, he has insulted the state capital and the intelligence & capabilities of its residents. We are #ProudOfThiruvananthapuram & decry any attempt to disparage it. #PoMoneAlphons!, he tweeted.

‘No bypoll needed in Vattiyoorkavu’

In another incident, Kummanam Rajasekharan who is contesting from Thiruvananthapuram in the BJP ticket said there is no chance for a byelection in the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency. The bypoll necessitates only if K Muraleedharan MLA wins from Vadakara parliament constituency. There is no chance for such a victory for Murali. . He said the CPM which cross voted in the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency to defeat the BJP candidate in the last Assembly elections has no moral right to say the BJP will cross vote.