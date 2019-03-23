UDF will win more seats than in 2014: Benny Behanan

By Express News Service

Benny Behanan is not ready to read too much into the extra time the Congress took in announcing its entire list of candidates. The UDF convener, who is contesting from Chalakudy, is engaged in a fierce battle with actor and sitting MP Innocent. In an interview to Express Principal Correspondent Arun M, Behanan exudes confidence the UDF will win more seats compared to last time. Excerpts:

Q. Do you think the relative delay in announcing the candidates will affect the UDF’s poll prospects?

A. Not at all. The initial confusion with regard to the candidates in some seats ended with the Congress high command declaring the entire list. The UDF is united and will garner more seats than in 2014. The prevailing political situation is in favour of the front.

Q. There are reports the UDF convener post is offered to K V Thomas in a bid to pacify him after being denied the Ernakulam LS seat. Is it right?

A. No such discussions are going on.

Q. You are facing an actor who is the sitting MP in Chalakudy. Will you raise his alleged stand against the victim in the actor assault case as an issue during the campaign?

A. It’s going to be purely a political battle. We will not raise any kind of allegations to humiliate a person individually. Chalakudy was one of the worst-affected areas during the mid-August floods. The deluge had wreaked havoc on Chalakudy, Angamaly, Kodungalloor, Perumbavoor and Aluva Assembly constituencies. The MLAs of these constituencies, social activists and the public were fully involved in flood relief activities. However, the absence of the person who should have been with the people in the constituency during such difficult times had become a hot topic of debate in the media. This issue will definitely be discussed during the campaign.

Q. What will be the key issues raised by the UDF during the poll campaign?

A. This election is not just a fight between political parties or individual candidates. It is a battle between secularism and communalism. It is a battle between democracy and fascism. This election highlights the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi and his principles. During his term as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi attempted to annihilate the memories of Gandhiji and glorify Nathuram Godse. The Modi Government has destroyed the secular fabric which is the basis of Indian politics. The Rafale deal, unscientific implementation of GST and demonetisation will also be raised during the campaign. The Prime Minister was not ready for an inquiry, even by a Parliament Committee, into the Rafale deal. Instead, he tried to justify the deal.

Q. The CPM in Kerala claims only it can resist the BJP-RSS combine, stating the Congress does not have the might for this. Your comments.

A. The Narendra Modi-led NDA Government has destroyed the values enshrined in the Constitution which had won international acclaim for upholding rights for all sections. The Congress is the only party which has a political ideology that can protect the Constitution. Sensing this reality, many like-minded parties have allied with the Congress by accepting its leadership. The party puts forth an expanded political platform and the Communist parties, except in Kerala, have decided to cooperate with the Congress. The leaders of the Communist parties in Kerala are not ready to admit this fact. Thereby, the CPM in a way is helping the BJP in the state.

Q. Coming to state politics, what are the issues being raised by the UDF?

A. This election will be an evaluation of the LDF regime in the state. The state has been experiencing a total failure in administration. The government itself admitted it had utilised only 57 per cent of the project fund. Development has come to a standstill and the government has failed to carry out programmes under ‘Rebuild Kerala’ following the devastating floods. The LDF’s stance on the Sabarimala women’s entry issue has destroyed the friendly atmosphere which prevailed in the state. Instead of ‘Nava Keralam’ (a New Kerala) and ‘Navothanam’ (Renaissance), the government is implementing ‘Narahatya’ (homicide). The number of killings has increased more than at any time in the state.

Q. Will the stand taken by UDF on the Sabarimala issue boost its political prospects?

A. The people have already realised the stand adopted by the UDF and Congress on the Sabarimala issue was right. While the LDF attempted to destroy the values of devotion by atheism, the BJP used communalism to save devotion. Both these parties will receive a setback in this election.