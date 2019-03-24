Crude bomb goes off at RSS worker's house, two children injured

By PTI

KANNUR: A crude bomb went off at an RSS worker's house near here Saturday, injuring his child and its friend, police said.

The incident occurred when the children, aged 8 and 12, apparently pulled some objects out of a shed in the house while playing, the police said.

Police arrived at the scene and a search of the house yielded seven swords, an axe and a steel rod. A case under the Explosive Substances Act and Arms Ahavehas been registered in this connection, police sources said.

Meanwhile, the children with injuries in their arms and legs were taken to hospital.