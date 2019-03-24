Ensure proper maintenance of hi-tech equipment: KITE

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has issued a circular to schools across the state to ensure proper maintenance of costly hi-tech equipment during the summer vacation. The circular comes in the wake of past instances when electronic equipment have been left uncared for during the two-month vacation period.

As part of the prestigious hi-tech school project, KITE has deployed equipment that includes 59,772 laptops, 43,422 multimedia projectors, 4,714 DSLR cameras, 4,545 LED TVs, 4,720 webcams and 23,104 projection screens in 4,752 schools in the state. The circular tells schools how each type of equipment has to be taken care, for ensuring its longevity.

Laptops have to be properly shut down and kept in the bag after removing the power adaptor. The schools’ authorities have to ensure that the laptops provided to them are switched on and charged at least once in two weeks during the vacation period.

Special care has to be taken not to keep any heavy object on top of the laptops; neither the bags are to be kept one above the other, or any such things which might damage the display of the laptops beyond repair. In case of multimedia projectors which are mounted in the hi-tech classrooms, after properly shutting them down, its power cables have to be disconnected and the projector has to be covered completely to avoid dust, moisture, or any attack by termites. The battery in the remote control also has to be removed and kept safely.

Whenever the DSLR camera issued to the school is not in use, its battery has to be removed and kept in a secure position. The camera has to be guarded from dust, moisture, salt content, sand, etc. Placing silica gels inside the camera bags will protect it from moisture. The USB speakers also have to be protected from dust or moisture. All power cables of the ICT equipment have to be compulsorily removed, to avoid damages due to possible lightings.

“Schools have to report and make available its IT advisory council’s Minutes of Meeting which shall contain the actions taken by school authorities for ensuring the directions mentioned in the circular issued, for the verification by General Education Department,” said K Anvar Sadath, Vice Chairman & Executive Director of KITE. The circular and demonstration video are available on www.kite.kerala.gov.in