Huge haul of medals at Special Olympics 2019 makes the day ‘special’ for Team Kerala

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Twenty-six sportspersons left the state on March 8 for the ‘Special Olympics 2019’ at Abu Dhabi from March 14-21. On Saturday, 24 returned with a huge haul of gold (3), silver (16) and bronze (11) medals. Out of the 368 medals, 30 medals belonged to the sportspersons from Kerala who were part of the Indian squad.

More than the medals, the message from the Special Olympics was about the change in perception towards the differently-abled and their inclusion in society. “People should accept them the way they are and not the way they want them to be. They should recognise what they can do and not what they can’t do,” Air Marshal (retd) Denzil Keelor, founding trustee and CEO of Special Olympics Bharat, said after India’s success.

Sruthi M S (badminton), Vishant (aquatics) and Farseen (handball) stood out for Kerala by clinching gold medals. “This helps in the inclusion of the differently abled in society. It helps in changing negative perceptions about them and makes people aware of what they are capable of,’’ Special Olympics Bharat, Kerala officer Susheela Kuriachan said. Sr Rani Joe, head coach and Kerala team manager, along with coaches Jainamma Joy and C S Shibu accompanied the contingent.