Home States Kerala

Huge haul of medals at Special Olympics 2019 makes the day ‘special’ for Team Kerala

 Twenty-six sportspersons left the state on March 8 for the ‘Special Olympics 2019’ at Abu Dhabi from March 14-21.

Published: 24th March 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

The Kerala athletes, part of the Indian squad for the Special Olympics, at the Cochin International Airport on Saturday | Express

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Twenty-six sportspersons left the state on March 8 for the ‘Special Olympics 2019’ at Abu Dhabi from March 14-21. On Saturday, 24 returned with a huge haul of gold (3), silver (16) and bronze (11) medals. Out of the 368 medals, 30 medals belonged to the sportspersons from Kerala who were part of the Indian squad.

More than the medals, the message from the Special Olympics was about the change in perception towards the differently-abled and their inclusion in society. “People should accept them the way they are and not the way they want them to be. They should recognise what they can do and not what they can’t do,” Air Marshal (retd) Denzil Keelor, founding trustee and CEO of Special Olympics Bharat, said after India’s success.  

 Sruthi M S (badminton), Vishant (aquatics) and Farseen (handball) stood out for Kerala by clinching gold medals. “This helps in the inclusion of the differently abled in society. It helps in changing negative perceptions about them and makes people aware of what they are capable of,’’ Special Olympics Bharat, Kerala officer Susheela Kuriachan said.   Sr Rani Joe, head coach and Kerala team manager, along with coaches Jainamma Joy and C S Shibu accompanied the contingent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Special Olympics 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp