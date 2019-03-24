Pinarayi Vijayan decries Central University of Kerala attempt to distort his words

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Viajayan on Saturday said it was unfortunate that the Central University of Kerala(CUK) has distorted his speech while issuing explanatory note issued in connection with its earlier directive of mandating only topics of national priority for PhD registration. A directive issued by the CUK said PhDs should be allowed only on topics of national priorities triggering a row in the academic circles as allegedly curtails academic freedom.

“What I had said during the inauguration of the Young Scholars’ Congress in Thiruvananthapuram on March 16-17 was that there should be more research that benefits society. There is a big difference between the statement that ‘diversified researches works have to be done excellently’, and the university directive of ‘topic of national priority has to be chosen for research works,” the CM said in a release.

“If my suggestions are implemented there will be new information in every sphere of life and if the CUK decision is implemented it will promote ideas detrimental to the nation, he said. And it is not fair on the university’s part to use my statements to support its wrong move,” he said. The release also clarified it is doubtful whether the topics of national priority will really benefit the nation under the present circumstances.

It can be doubted that the move was part of an attempt to promote the Sangh Parivar policy of spreading superstitious thoughts, traditions and anti-science ideas through Central institutions.

It has also come to the attention that the Board of Studies member Meena T Pillai has resigned in protest against the varsity move, the release said.