Home States Kerala

Sex abuse in CPM office: Police record arrest of accused  

The Cherpulassery police recorded the arrest of Prakashan of Thattarathodi house, who has been accused of sexually abusing a girl at the area committee office of the CPM.

Published: 24th March 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman
By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  The Cherpulassery police recorded the arrest of Prakashan of Thattarathodi house, who has been accused of sexually abusing a girl at the area committee office of the CPM. The girl had subsequently given birth to a girl child. The accused will be subjected to a DNA test soon. The girl on Friday gave a private statement before a judge under the Section 164.  

Earlier, the girl, who has been admitted to the district hospital in Palakkad along with the child, gave a statement to the Mankara police that she was sexually abused at the party office in Cherpulassery. The Cherpulassery police later decided to present the girl before the magistrate so that she could depose privately. It was in this context that the arrest of the youth, who was reportedly in police custody, was recorded on Saturday.  

It was on March 16 that a new-born baby was found abandoned at Nagaripuram near Mannur, where the girl was residing. The baby, believed to be just one day old, was immediately shifted to the ICU of the district hospital. The investigations by the police led them to the girl, who was also admitted to the same hospital.

The girl reportedly told the police that she was sexually abused by the youth when they were closeted in the CPM party office for preparing a magazine. The police questioned the youth, who was running a two-wheeler automobile workshop. He reportedly stated that he had gone to her house. 

Cover-up after expose
Prakashan of Thattarathodi house  is accused of sexually abusing the girl at the area committee office of the CPM, resulting in the girl getting  impregnated

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPM office sex abuse in CPM office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp