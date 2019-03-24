Sex abuse in CPM office: Police record arrest of accused  

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Cherpulassery police recorded the arrest of Prakashan of Thattarathodi house, who has been accused of sexually abusing a girl at the area committee office of the CPM. The girl had subsequently given birth to a girl child. The accused will be subjected to a DNA test soon. The girl on Friday gave a private statement before a judge under the Section 164.

Earlier, the girl, who has been admitted to the district hospital in Palakkad along with the child, gave a statement to the Mankara police that she was sexually abused at the party office in Cherpulassery. The Cherpulassery police later decided to present the girl before the magistrate so that she could depose privately. It was in this context that the arrest of the youth, who was reportedly in police custody, was recorded on Saturday.

It was on March 16 that a new-born baby was found abandoned at Nagaripuram near Mannur, where the girl was residing. The baby, believed to be just one day old, was immediately shifted to the ICU of the district hospital. The investigations by the police led them to the girl, who was also admitted to the same hospital.

The girl reportedly told the police that she was sexually abused by the youth when they were closeted in the CPM party office for preparing a magazine. The police questioned the youth, who was running a two-wheeler automobile workshop. He reportedly stated that he had gone to her house.

Cover-up after expose

