Preetha Shaji to return to her house tomorrow

KOCHI: Preetha Shaji, a home maker who has been fighting against the auction of her ancestral property at Pathadipalam in Kochi, will return to her house on Monday. After the High Court cancelled the auction, Preetha remitted the amount fixed by the court. A bank had auctioned her property for non-repayment of a loan for which her husband stood surety.

The Anti-Sarfaesi People’s Movement, which spearheaded the two-year-long protest against the auction, has decided to mark the occasion by burning the bank, the Debt Recovery Tribunal and the real estate lobby in effigy in the funeral pyre erected on the premises. Retired Judge P K Shamsudeen will open the doors of the house in the presence of anti- Sarfaesi activists.

“The victory of my fight against the bank, real estate lobby and the Debt Recovery Tribunal has ignited hope in the minds of hundreds of people who are facing eviction for defaulting on loan,” said Preetha at a press conference here on Friday.