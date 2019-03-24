Rahul Gandhi reached Kerala in search of safe constituency, says Kummanam Rajasekharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP’s candidate for Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, took pots shots at Congress president Rahul Gandhi after reports emerged that the Nehru scion would contest the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad .Kummanam alleged Rahul Gandhi agreed to contest from Wayanad because of fear of losing in Amethi. “Rahul moved to Kerala in search of a safe constituency because of a fear that he might falter in Amethi,” he alleged.

“Rahul might have decided to avoid a direct bout with the BJP as the Congress knew they would be purged from the North and Northeast states,” said Kummanam.Kummanam, who is locked in a bitter triangular contest in Thiruvananthapuram, said Rahul selected Kerala after getting assurances of CPM votes.

“With the arrival of Rahul, the CPM has got a chance to vote for a Prime Ministerial candidate. Now the LDF should withdraw their candidate in Wayanad,” he said.