Kerala Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a surprise move, the Congress leadership in the state has urged AICC chief Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad in the coming Lok Sabha polls. Though there are indications that the high command has favourably responded to the demand and Rahul has reportedly agreed to the same, so far there has been no final confirmation in this regard.

The state leadership said there are positive indications about Rahul’s candidature from Wayanad. However, the central leadership hasn’t confirmed it. “No final decision has been taken on Rahul contesting from Wayanad,” said party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Though it was expected Rahul’s candidature will be announced in the afternoon, KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran later told the media that he would confirm the same on Sunday. Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy had confirmed the party had placed the demand before the AICC leadership.