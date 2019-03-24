Home States Kerala

This is not your constituency: KJ Alphons trolled during LS polls campaigning

The former IAS officer quite literally expanded his electioneering limits, and how!

Published: 24th March 2019 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Alphons Kannanthanam, KJ Alphons

Alphons Kannanthanam, the BJP candidate in Ernakulam, during the election campaign at Maharaja's College ground, Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Online Desk

Union Minister of State for Culture, and Tourism KJ Alphons (Alphons Kannnathanam), who is contesting from Kerala's Ernakulam constituency for the BJP, was not supposed to do anything different when he boarded a KSRTC bus from the Cochin International Airport on Saturday. Unfortunately, things did not go as per his plans.

According to Malayalam media reports, the former IAS officer got off near Aluva and kick-started his campaign requesting people to vote for him. He went around parts of Aluva and Paravur for quite some time seeking the residents' support, before he realised that he is in the wrong constituency.

Though situated in the Ernakulam district, the area he was campaigning fell under the limits of the neighbouring Chalakudy constituency, where  UDF convenor Benny Behanan is contesting against cine artist and sitting MP Innocent. With most of his campaign's first day hence coming to a dead loss, Kannanthanam was soon escorted to his "real" constituency in a car by his party cadre.

The Minister earlier at the CIAL had asked some non-Keralite employees to vote for him as well, a Manorama report said.

Cyber trollers and supporters of the LDF and UDF were swift enough to respond to the incident, filling the internet with memes and posts questioning Kannnathanam's readiness and merit to be a Parliamentarian.

"You can vote for Alphons ji with absolute confidence and faith. He is not ready to limit his campaigns to the limits of his constituency, likewise, he will won't limit his services as an MP to just one..." a sarcastic troll read.

When you realise your candidate doesn't know where is he even contesting from...
Chalakudy voters had no idea why Alphons is making promises to them

Some others were more serious, asking how can a former bureaucrat be so ignorant of even basic information, and then shamelessly ask the people to elect him as their MP.

Ernakulam is expected to see a close fight with Congress MLA Hibi Eden and CPM's P Rajeev been fielded along with Kannanhanam. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KJ Alphons Alphons Kannnathanam Kerala BJP Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 Ernakulam Malayalam trolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp