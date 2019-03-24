Home States Kerala

Women voters to play decisive role in electing winners in Kerala

Experts say the women in Kerala are politically and socially alert while casting votes though they remain largely quiet, occupied with daily chores and other responsibilities.

Published: 24th March 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s political scene is steaming up like never before and women voters, who outnumber men in large numbers in all constituencies, will be playing a decisive role in selecting the winners during this general elections. The state has over 8 lakh women voters than male voters as per the data of the Election Commission as on January 30, 2019.  

Experts say the women in Kerala are politically and socially alert while casting votes though they remain largely quiet, occupied with daily chores and other responsibilities. J Devika of Centre of Development Studies (CDS) said, “It’s an irony there are only a token number of women candidates for political parties in Kerala where women voters play a crucial role in selecting a winner.” 

“Women in Kerala do not know their strength. If they collectively take a decision, they can rewrite the history of the state. Political parties never consider women in the state as a political force. Earlier, women used to go by their independent decision in casting votes for candidates. We hope the women in Kerala are still politically independent and it will definitely reflect in the election results,” she said.

While the NDA and the UDF believe issues like Sabarimala and farmers’ death will have an impact on the women voters, the LDF is harping on its renaissance movement, pitching equal rights for women.  “The society is abuzz  with these issues which have changed the mood of voters, especially women voters. Political parties are trying hard to engage with women voters for electoral gains. But, when it comes to giving equal representation for women in elections, the political parties refuse to accept the ground reality,” said activist K Ajitha.

As one extrapolates the electorate data, Attingal has the highest number of women voters (7,05,109) followed by Pathanamthitta (6,98,718) and Thiruvananthapuram (6,90,695).Political parties are using Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp to reach out to voters, mainly young and women voters. Of late, parties in Kerala are organising local-level family meets to connect with the women voters. “There are specific women groups in almost all political parties to conduct door-to-door interaction with the women members of every family,” said a senior political leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
women voters Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp