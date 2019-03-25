120-year-old Kerala school gets makeover, becomes case study in UK university

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls (GVHSS), Nadakkavu, that witnessed a massive transformation under the PRISM (Promoting Regional Schools to International Standards through Multiple Interventions) project of the state government and Faizal and Shabana Foundation, will soon gain recognition on global platforms.

The redevelopment of 120-year-old school has now been taken as a case study on ‘Venture Philanthropy in Education’ by Dr Sreevas Sahasranamam, a Chancellor’s Fellow at the Hunter Centre for Entrepreneurship at University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK. Venture Philanthropy refers to an adventurous approach to fund unpopular social causes. The case study titled ‘Faizal & Shabana Foundation: A Venture Philanthropic Approach to Education’ will also be taught in some of the classes on corporate entrepreneurship at the university.

The study covers the refurbishment of school through philanthropic investments made by the Faizal and Shabana Foundation and the execution of the project amidst challenges. The Faizal and Shabana Foundation in collaboration with the state government had developed the PRISM project to improve the standards of government schools. GVHSS Nadakkavu was the flagship school renovated as part of this programme.

The holistic makeover included an infrastructural transformation with new classrooms, toilets, multipurpose hall and astro-turf covered sports field, among other improvements.