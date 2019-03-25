2019 Lok Sabha elections: Campaigning heats up in Ernakulam and Chalakudy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the first round of the campaigning is coming to an end, the candidates of UDF and LDF in Ernakulam and Chalakudy Lok Sabha seats are all set for the next phase. However, the BJP, which cleared the names of candidates recently, has only commenced its first leg of campaigning.

Hibi Eden, the UDF candidate in Ernakulam LS seat, toured North Paravur constituency on Sunday. He visited the family members of Sreejith, the victim of custodial torture, in Varapuzha. “The blessings of people who were denied fair justice will strengthen the fight against injustice,” he said. According to him, custodial deaths have been a never-ending tale since LDF came to power. Hibi was accompanied by V D Satheeshan MLA and other UDF leaders. The leaders promised their support to Sreejith’s family in the legal fight against the police action.

However, Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam, the NDA candidate, who commenced his campaigning on Sunday was in a rush to meet the voters in the city. He started his campaigning at 5 am. Kannanthanam sought blessings of the priests at Sacred Heart Church, Thevara, St Mary’s Basilica, Fort Kochi and St Thomas Mount Church, Kakkanad. Later, Kannanthanam attended Holi celebrations of Rajasthan Parivar.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Behanan, Innocent hit trail

Chalakudy UDF candidate Benny Behanan toured in Kunnathunad constituency on Sunday. He commenced his campaigning from Vengola church. He completed his first round touring in Kolenchery, Kizhakkambalam, Pattimattom and Pukkattupady. According to the UDF leaders, the second phase of campaigning of Benny Behanan will begin from April 1. While LDF candidate Innocent attended various reception programmes in Aluva, AN Radhakrishnan, who is the NDA candidate here, has been busy with his first leg of campaigning.

Rajeev interacts with voters in Varapuzha

KOCHI: LDF candidate P Rajeev visited Varapuzha, Kaitharam and Ezhikkara areas as part of his election campaign. A warm reception was accorded on him by the locals and party workers at Kurishumuttam near Varapuzha. Later, he visited the house of late Watson Rodriguez, who was the CPM branch secretary. While addressing the gathering, Rajeev said development should be carried out by providing everyone with a situation to live peacefully. “This election is in a sense our fight to live peacefully in this country. We need to live here and we need to win this election,” Rajeev said.