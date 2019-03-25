Beware! It is hotter in Kerala than what the mercury suggests

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It might be 35 or 36 degree Celsius in the barometers of weathermen. But don’t take it lightly. It really is not the heat, but the humidity that is taking a toll on the people. According to the weathermen, although the readings on the barometers have not crossed the 38 mark in the state so far, the actual temperature in many places has crossed the 42 mark. People who often disregard the weather warning just listening to the mere digits of the weather bulletin will really feel the heat, literally.

Dr MG Manoj, scientist at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research at Cusat, told Express the actual temperature has crossed 42 degree Celsius in many places as per the heat index, a system to measure how hot it really feels when factoring in the relative humidity at a given location. For instance, as per the heat index calculation, if temperature is 35 degree Celsius and humidity is 50 per cent, the actual heat would be around 42 degree Celsius.

Similarly, if the heat is same 35 degree Celsius and humidity is 60 per cent in the air, heat will touch a high of 46 degree Celsius as per the heat index calculation and when the humidity touches 70, the heat will cross the 50 mark. In these days, Kerala has been witnessing a humidity level ranging from 30 to 75 per cent in many places. Further, when one degree temperature rises in the atmosphere, there is a chance for 7 per cent increase in humidity level, he said.

Reading to the digits of barometer won’t provide the actual situation. Humidity level will always be subjected to the presence of water body in nearby regions and the moisture level in the wind. So even when the disaster management officers have been issuing warnings about the rise in temperature, it is the humidity level in the air that takes a toll on the people, he said. For instance, the humidity level in Kochi was 56 last day and temperature was hovering around 35 degree Celsius, but the real temperature was a little over 42 in Kochi as per the heat index, he added.

Sekhar L Kuriakose, member secretary, KSDMA, said: “We will set up 100 automatic weather stations in association with IMD, and reactivate the 69 weather stations of ISRO to provide better warnings to the people.”