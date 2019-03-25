Elderly woman burnt to death; son held

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The burnt body of an elderly woman was found at Kanakkary on Sunday. The deceased is Chinnamma, 85, wife of late Joseph of Kanakary Vazhakalayil. The Kuruvalingad police suspect it to be a case of murder and have taken Chinnamma’s son Binuraj, 47, and his accomplice Viswambaran into custody.

Chinnamma’s body was found burnt beyond recognition on the South side of the property located on Kanakary Victor George Road.

It was Binuraj who alerted the police about sighting the body. “He also alerted his sister and brother-in-law. According to them, Binuraj told them that he found their mother’s burnt body near banana trees,” said the police.

It is suspected that the body was burnt using petrol. Petrol and a cigarette lighter were recovered from the spot. The police are yet to confirm if Binuraj murdered Chinnamma. The mother and son had not been getting along well for quite some time; he had thrown her out of the house several times. The neighbours told the police that they heard shoutings from the house on Saturday.It was in the wake of these facts that Binuraj was arrested. The police have opened an investigation.