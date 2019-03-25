Home States Kerala

Elderly woman burnt to death; son held

Chinnamma’s body was found burnt beyond recognition on the South side of the property located on Kanakary Victor George Road.

Published: 25th March 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chinnamma’s body being taken to the ambulance | Vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The burnt body of an elderly woman was found at Kanakkary on Sunday. The deceased is Chinnamma, 85, wife of late Joseph of Kanakary Vazhakalayil. The Kuruvalingad police suspect it to be a case of murder and have taken Chinnamma’s son Binuraj, 47,  and his accomplice Viswambaran into custody.

Chinnamma’s body was found burnt beyond recognition on the South side of the property located on Kanakary Victor George Road.

It was Binuraj who alerted the police about sighting the body. “He also alerted his sister and brother-in-law. According to them, Binuraj told them that he found their mother’s burnt body near banana trees,” said the police.

It is suspected that the body was burnt using petrol. Petrol and a cigarette lighter were recovered from the spot. The police are yet to confirm if Binuraj murdered Chinnamma. The mother and son had not been getting along well for quite some time; he had thrown her out of the house several times. The neighbours told the police that they heard shoutings from the house on Saturday.It was in the wake of these facts that Binuraj was arrested. The police have opened an investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp