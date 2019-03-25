Home States Kerala

Finally! Preetha Shaji returns to her house

Preetha Shaji, supported by anti-SARFAESI Act activists, burning the bank, the Debt Recovery Tribunal and the real estate lobby in effigy in a funeral pyre erected on the premises of her house on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After all her struggles, trials and tribulations, Preetha Shaji, who fought against the auction of her ancestral property, is a relieved woman today. After 122 days of legal wrangling, her house was returned to her on Sunday. Now, she can sleep in peace, safely under her own roof.

Former Judge of High Court Justice P K Shamsudheen opened the doors of her house and handed over the keys to Preetha. They marked the occasion by burning the bank, Debt Recovery Tribunal and real estate lobby in effigy on a funeral pyre erected on the premises.

“We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. All our struggles and fights have yielded a result. No one should undergo such a state due to the real estate mafia. Now we can sleep in peace in our home,” said Preetha. Following the remittance of the `43,51,362.85 to the bank, as directed by the High Court, Preetha was granted her house. 

Though it is a breather for Preetha, a big challenge of repaying the amount to debtors, who helped her in paying the amount to the bank, lies in front of her. “We still have a challenge of repaying the debts to all kind hearts who have helped us in getting our home back. We will soon repay them, even by selling a portion of our land as soon as possible,” said Preetha. Our case will be a reminder for all those involved in the real estate mafia, Preetha added.During the occasion, Education Minister C Raveendran, former KPCC president V M Sudheeran, MLA V K Ibrahim Kunju and Anti Sarfaesi activists were also present.

Comments

