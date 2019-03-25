Home States Kerala

‘Kodiyeri needn’t lose sleep over  Rahul Gandhi’s victory margin’

According to him, the CPM has been blinded by blatant anti-Congressism.

Published: 25th March 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:45 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dubbing CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s remark that LDF will win 19 seats as all the UDF functionaries and workers need to go for  Rahul Gandhi’s campaigning in Wayanad as  deplorable, Benny Behanan - UDF candidate in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat -  said Rahul Gandhi is the nation’s candidate against PM Narendra Modi.

“Rahul’s name is enough to garner a victory in Wayanad. Top UDF leaders are not required to coordinate the campaigning. Kodiyeri needn’t bother about his majority,” he said at Kolenchery on Sunday.

According to him, the CPM has been blinded by blatant anti-Congressism. “The CPM’s allegations against Rahul ’s candidature are immature,” Behanan said.

