Need to put up a strong front against Modi’s move to demolish democratic setup: Chandy

The leaders who took part in the UDF Youth Wing Parliament convention slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to wreck the democratic setup in the country.

Published: 25th March 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The leaders who took part in the UDF Youth Wing Parliament convention slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to wreck the democratic setup in the country.According to Oommen Chandy, AICC general secretary, the Lok Sabha elections present a golden opportunity before the people to halt Modi’s destructive mode of governance.

“If Modi comes to power one more time, a situation will arrive wherein no more elections will be held in the country. All the achievements and development made by the nation over the years is being destroyed by Modi. He has destroyed all the sectors in the country. Under him the judiciary and CBI have become mere puppets,” he said. According to him, Modi is turning a dictator.

“He is not interested in listening to others, correct mistakes, face the media or give answers to questions raised by the public. He doesn’t even listen to his ministers,” he said. According to him, the wind is blowing in Congress’ favour and the chances of UDF winning all the 20 seats in Kerala is very high.
“The UDF list of candidates has the Marxist party all worried. And this is the reason why the party has come out with baseless accusations,” he said. Kottayam Parliamentary Constituency election committee convenor Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, said, “Last elections Modi had promised to generate one crore jobs. But today the question arises as to where those jobs have gone. And in the home front, if it was not for the Pinarayi Vijayan, nearly all DYFI workers would be languishing in jails. The situation today is thus that women are not safe in the state,” he said.

