Principal Conservator extends ban on tusker Thechikottukavu Ramachandran

Published: 25th March 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:45 AM

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Principal Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendra Kumar issued an order to continue the existing ban on elephant Thechikottukavu Ramchandran, as it needs rest to control its stress levels.

Thechikottukavu Ramchandran, the tallest captive elephant in the state owned by Thechikottukavu temple devaswom, ran amok a couple of months back. During a temple festival at Kottapadi in Guruvayur, the tusker got frightened and went wild when festival committee from another ‘dasom’ (region) burst crackers. Two people were killed when the elephant ran amok.  

In the backdrop of the incident, the forest officials had imposed a ban on the elephant. Recently, the devaswom sought permission to parade the elephant for the festivals in Thrissur district alone, which the forest department rejected. As per the Principal Wildlife Warden’s directive, the stress level of the jumbo is alarming and it is not advisable to parade the elephant. As per the directive, the elephant suffers digestive problems, which indicate old age. It says that because of its old age and incapacitated normal vision, it is necessary to bring down the stress on the animal by reducing workload.

Troubled elephant  

As per the directive, the elephant suffers digestive problems, which is an indication of old age

